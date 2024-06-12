SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Buyout Proposal and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the recently announced buyout of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) investors on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On April 26, 2024, U.S. Silica announced that it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo at a price of $15.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, U.S. Silica's current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the buyout appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process as well as the price-per-share appear unfair to the company's shareholders. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for SLCA shares of over $20.00 per share.

U.S. Silica shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

