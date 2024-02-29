SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Elevation Oncology (ELEV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NYSE: ELEV) on behalf of the company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Elevation Oncology and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Elevation Oncology shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/elevation-oncology/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

