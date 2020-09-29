SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Encourages Long-Term CORT Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

Recently, an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Corcept on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Corcept's common stock between August 2, 2017 and January 31, 2019. According to the complaint, during that time period Corcept and certain senior executive officers engaged in a "pervasive Company-wide off-label marketing scheme orchestrated by Defendants to dupe unsuspecting physicians unfamiliar with the proper diagnosis and treatment of endogenous Cushing's Syndrome into inappropriately prescribing Korlym, Corcept's only FDA-approved commercial drug, to their patients so that Defendants could expand the market for Korlym beyond its very narrow FDA-approved indication."

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Corcept's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to Corcept and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Corcept stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of Corcept's common stock prior to August 2, 2017 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/corcept/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

