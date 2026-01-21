SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation of FONAR Corporation

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Jan 21, 2026, 18:32 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who hold stock of FONAR Corporation ("FONR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FONR).

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the officers and directors of FONAR Corporation.

 To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/fonar-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FONR investigation concerns whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties when approving a management-led take-private merger in December 2025.  

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
3 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY, 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

