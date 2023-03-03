SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Lumen Technologies, Inc. Shareholders and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen") (NYSE: LUMN, CTL) between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Voigt v. Lumen Technologies, Inc., et al (Case No. 3:23-cv-00286) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lumen-technologies-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Lumen made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

If you suffered a loss in Lumen, you have until May 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

