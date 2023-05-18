SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Berkshire Grey, Inc. by SoftBank Group Corp.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To All Persons or Entities who own Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY) common stock:

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Berkshire Grey by SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank"). On March 24, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with SoftBank, which holds approximately 27.0% of voting power in the Company. As a result of the Merger, Berkshire Grey stockholders are anticipated to receive only $1.40 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Berkshire Grey, well below the 52-week high of $2.87 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/berkshire-grey-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Berkshire Grey Merger investigation concerns whether the executives and directors of Berkshire Grey have breached their fiduciary duties and harmed stockholders by agreeing to and failing to terminate an inadequate transaction with SoftBank, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

