SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Cvent Holding Corp. by Blackstone Inc.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Cvent Holding Corp. ("Cvent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVT) stock prior to March 13, 2023 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Cvent by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone"). As a result of the merger, Cvent stockholders are anticipated to receive only $8.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Cvent. Cvent's 82% stockholder, Vista Equity, appears have substantial conflicts of interest because it stands to take additional profit by participating in the financing of the merger.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/cvent-holding-corp-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Cvent merger investigation concerns whether Blackstone, Vista Equity, and the Board of Cvent have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP