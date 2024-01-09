SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Ramaco Resources, Inc. ("Ramaco") (NASDAQ: METC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 11, 2023, Wolfpack Research published a report on Ramaco entitled "METC: Pumping and Dumping Nearly Worthless Dirt". Noting that the Company's stock price "recently soared following a Wall Street Journal article that hyped its Brook Mine as a potential source of up to $37 billion in rare earth elements", the report from Wolfpack stated that "[t]here is no way to profitably mine them" and estimated that the Company "would lose ~$88 billion if they were ever able to extract, process and sell $37 billion of REEs from the Brook Mine." The report further asserted that Ramaco "has likely performed" extractability tests and "is sitting on disappointing results." On this news, Ramaco's stock price fell $0.60 per share, or 3.58%, to close at $16.18 per share on December 11, 2023.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ramaco-resources-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=62849&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP