SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Nov 15, 2024, 19:26 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. If you have been a shareholder of LUNR since at least January 29, 2024, and currently hold shares, you can obtain additional information here:

https://zlk.com/compensation2/intuitive-machines-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

