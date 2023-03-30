SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. by Altaris, LLC

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ("Trean" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIG) stock prior to December 14, 2022 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Trean by affiliates of its 47% stockholder, Altaris, LLC. As a result of the merger, Trean stockholders are anticipated to receive only $6.15 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Trean. This price is 23% less than the Company's book value of $8.01 per share as calculated by analysts at William Blair on November 7, less than the $8.85 to $7.00 range Trean's stock price traded earlier in 2022, and less than the $8.00 per share price target set by Price Target Research LLC on November 20, 2022.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/trean-insurance-group-inc-information-request-form

\or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Trean merger investigation concerns whether Altaris and the Board of Trean have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

