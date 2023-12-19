SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Barclays PLC(BCS) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Barclays investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/barclays-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=60494&wire=4

BCS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) contrary to his false public assertions, Barclays' CEO, Jes Staley, had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and potential criminal activity could, if discovered, bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the British Financial Conduct Authority'("FCA") inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Barclays during the relevant time frame, you have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP