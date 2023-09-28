SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.(NSSC) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. ("NAPCO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NAPCO investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/napco-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=49658&wire=4

NSSC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO's unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NAPCO during the relevant time frame, you have until October 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

