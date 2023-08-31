SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Origin Materials, Inc.(ORGN) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

31 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Origin investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/origin-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=45491&wire=4

ORGN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylene ("PX") had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Origin during the relevant time frame, you have until October 24, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

