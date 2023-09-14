SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Party City Holdco Inc.(PRTYQ) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Party City Holdco Inc. ("Party City" or the "Company") (OTC Other: PRTYQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Party City investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

PRTYQ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources "will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months"; (ii) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; (iii) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company's then-existing liquidity problems; (iv) omitted that the Company's existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; and (v) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Party City during the relevant time frame, you have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

