SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Sunnova Energy International Inc.(NOVA) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOVA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sunnova investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 12, 2018 and December 12, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/sunnova-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=60523&wire=4

NOVA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: On December 8, 2023, Sunnova shares fell sharply following news that the House Energy Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senate Energy Committee member John Barrasso seek documents and communications between the Energy Department and Sunnova Energy Corp. related to a $3 billion partial loan guarantee for firm following what the lawmakers call "disturbing" reports about the firm's business practices. The letter sent by U.S. lawmakers points out several predatory business practices whereby Sunnova allegedly takes advantage of elderly homeowners and sells them solar power contracts shortly before their death.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sunnova during the relevant time frame, you have until January 1, 3001 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP