SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LongFin Sued For Securities Fraud; Block & Leviton Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges that LongFin made material misrepresentations about its business to investors. Indeed, a recent Wall Street Journal article suggests that LongFin's public statements and filings "failed to disclose important information and misstated facts as basic as the age of its controlling shareholder." The Journal reported that the company's New York offices were empty, and contained only three desks with no computers. On April 3, 2018, the Company filed an annual report where it admitted it was under investigation by the Securities Exchange Commission and had material weaknesses in its financial controls.

Block & Leviton is continuing to investigate the role that Nasdaq, Russell, and other industry players had in the promotion of LongFin securities.

If you purchased LongFin shares between December 15, 2017 and April 3, 2018, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2018 to serve as lead plaintiff. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by email at jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting www.blockesq.com/lfin.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

