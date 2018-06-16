SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of StarTek, Inc. - SRT

NEW YORK, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating StarTek, Inc. ("StarTek" or the "Company") (NYSE: SRT) relating to the sale of the Company to CSP Alpha Midco Pte Ltd, a Singapore private limited company ("Aegis") and CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, a Singapore private limited company (the "Aegis Stockholder"), Under the terms of agreement, StarTek will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Aegis from the Aegis Stockholder, in exchange for the issuance of 20,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock to the Aegis Stockholder. Concurrently, the Aegis Stockholder will purchase additional newly issued shares of our common stock at a price of $12.00 per share for an additional payment of $10,000,000.
Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/startek-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation focuses on whether StarTek and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company and 3) failing to disclose all material financial information regarding the shareholder meeting on July 9, 2018.
Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.
If you own common stock in StarTek and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.
Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-startek-inc--srt-300667446.html
SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC
Share this article