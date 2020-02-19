SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation on the Following Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC , a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

WPX Energy, Inc . (WPX) related to its agreement with Felix Investments Holdings II, LLC. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, WPX Energy is expected to purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC for the consideration of $900 million in cash and 152,963,671 shares of WPX common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/wpx-energy-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Front Year Residential Corporation (RESI) related to its sale to Amherst Single Family Residential Partners VI, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of RESI common stock will be converted into the right to receive $12.50 in cash for each share of RESI common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/front-year-residential-corporation . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Legg Mason , Inc. (LM) related to its sale to Franklin Resources, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of Legg Mason common stock will be converted into the right to receive $50.00 in cash for each Legg Mason common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/legg-mason-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

QUMU Corporation (QUMU) related to its sale to Syncore, Inc. Under the terms of the sale, each share of QUMU common stock will be automatically converted into the right to receive 1.61 shares of Syncore common stock for each QUMU common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/qumu-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.

