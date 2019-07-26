SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following Buyout

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

OmniComm Systems, Inc. ( OMCM ) ("OmniComm") regarding its acquisition by Anju Software, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of OmniComm common stock will be converted into the right to receive $0.41032 in cash per share of OmniComm common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/omnicomm-systems-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Peak Resorts, Inc. ( SKIS ) ("Peak") regarding its sale to Vail Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Peak common stock will be converted into the right to receive $11.00 in cash per share of Peak common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/peak-resorts-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. ( CDOR ) ("Condor") regarding its merger with NextPoint Hospitality Trust, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of Condor common stock will be converted into the right to receive $11.10 in cash per share of Condor common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/condor-hospitality-trust-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) ("Speedway") regarding its acquisition by Speedco, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Speedway common stock will be converted into the right to receive $19.75 in cash per share of Speedway common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/speedway-motorsports-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) ("Old Line") regarding its sale to WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Old Line common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco common stock per share of Old Line common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/old-line-bancshares-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (TYPE) ("Monotype") regarding its sale to affiliates of HGGC, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Monotype common stock will be converted into the right to receive $19.85 in cash per share of Monotype common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

