SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against AMMO, Inc. - POWW

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AMMO, Inc. ("AMMO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POWW).

The class action concerns whether AMMO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 29, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired AMMO securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.



On September 24, 2024, after the market closed, AMMO announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned "at the request of the Board." AMMO also disclosed that it is conducting an independent investigation into its "internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal years 2020 through 2023." The Company further disclosed that it had retained a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into whether the Company and its management control persons at the time: "(i) accurately disclosed all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (ii) properly characterized certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; and (iii) appropriately valued unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022."

On this news, AMMO's stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 5.26%, to close at $1.44 per share on September 25, 2024.

