SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against bluebird bio, Inc. - BLUE

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 28, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On December 8, 2023, bluebird announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration approved its drug Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), also known as lovo-cel, for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events. However, the Lyfgenia approval came with a black box warning for haematological malignancies after two patients developed acute myeloid leukemia during the clinical trials. Analysts noted that they did not expect the black box warning or the absence of a priority review voucher.

On this news, bluebird's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 40.54%, to close at $2.86 per share on December 8, 2023.

