SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Globe Life Inc. - GL

NEW YORK, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globe Life Inc. ("Globe Life" or the "Company") (NYSE: GL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Globe Life and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 1, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Globe Life securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 11, 2024, investment research firm Fuzzy Panda published a report alleging that Globe Life had engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, while permitting a culture of unchecked sexual harassment. Specifically, the report alleged that several Globe Life subsidiaries were underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people, as well as adding policies to existing users' accounts without their consent. In addition, the investment research firm uncovered evidence that the subsidiaries maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked—conduct that violated the Company's Code of Conduct.

On this news, Globe Life's stock price fell $55.76 per share, or 53.14%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP