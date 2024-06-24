SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Lincoln National Corporation - LNC

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lincoln National Corporation ("Lincoln National" or the "Company") (NYSE: LNC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Lincoln National and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 24, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln National securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On November 2, 2022, after the market closed, Lincoln National released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter. This was compared to a net income of $318 million for the third quarter of 2021 the previous year. Lincoln National stated that "[t]he current quarter's adjusted operating results included net unfavorable notable items of $2.0 billion, or $11.62 per share, related to the company's annual review of DAC and reserve assumptions." The Company also disclosed that it "incurred a $634 million goodwill impairment to the life insurance business."

On this news, Lincoln National's stock price fell $17.27 per share, or 33.2%, to close at $34.83 per share on November 3, 2022.

