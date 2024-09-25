SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Lululemon Athletica Inc. - LULU

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lululemon Athletica Inc. ("Lululemon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LULU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Lululemon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 7, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon securities during the Class Period.

On March 21, 2024, Lululemon issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024, revealing the Company's growth was stagnating in the Americas region. Specifically, net revenue in the Americas grew 9% in the quarter and 12% in the fiscal year 2023, short of the 29% growth in the year-ago period and 12% growth in the previous quarter.

On this news, Lululemon's stock price fell $75.65 per share, or 15.8%, to close at $403.19 per share on March 22, 2024.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Bloomberg reported that several analysts viewed Lululemon's inventory allocation as inconsistent, particularly as to the Breezethrough legging launched earlier that month, both in-store and online.

On this news, Lululemon's stock price fell $9.31 per share, or 3.3%, to close at $272.06 per share on July 24, 2024.

On July 25, 2024, Bloomberg reported Lululemon's statement that the Company had decided "to pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience.

On this news, Lululemon's stock price fell $24.74 per share, or 9.09%, go close at $247.32 per share on July 25, 2024.

