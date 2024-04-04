SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against LuxUrban Hotels Inc. - LUXH

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LuxUrban Hotels Inc. ("LuxUrban" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUXH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether LuxUrban and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 12, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

In November 2023, LuxUrban announced that it had signed a 25-year Master Lease Agreement with the Royalton Hotel, a four star hotel located at 44 West 44th Street, New York, New York.

Then, On January 17, 2024, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report started that the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban had never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report further alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that "allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly," and "in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent" but that LuxUrban had "never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits."

On this news, LuxUrban's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 20.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.89 per share on January 18, 2024.

Then, on February 2, 2024, LuxUrban announced the "termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties" and that it was "withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton" including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Property Summary—Properties under lease, not operating."

On this news, LuxUrban's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 22.05%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024.

