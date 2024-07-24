SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. - MAXN

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. ("Maxeon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAXN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Maxeon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 26, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxeon securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On May 30, 2024, before the market opened, Maxeon announced financial results for first quarter 2024 in a press release, reporting a 41% year-over-year decline in revenue to $187.5 million. The Company disclosed that it was "facing a serious cash flow challenge" due in part to the termination of its supply agreement with SunPower Corp. The Company revealed that, as a result, it was forced to "negotiate[] commitments for significant liquidity support" which will result in "substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE [TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.] ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder."

On this news, Maxeon's stock price fell $1.08 per share, or 34.7%, to close at $2.03 per share on May 30, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

