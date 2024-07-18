SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against MongoDB, Inc. - MDB

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MongoDB, Inc. ("MongoDB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether MongoDB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 9, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired MongoDB securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On March 7, 2024, MongoDB issued a press release announcing its fiscal year 2024 earnings and held a related earnings call that same day. Among other items, MongoDB announced an anticipated near-zero revenue from unused commitments for the Company's MongoDB Atlas platform in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of approximately $40 million in revenue, attributed to the Company's decision to change their sales incentive structure to reduce enrollment. Additionally, MongoDB projected only 14% growth for fiscal year 2025, compared to projected 16% growth for the previous year, which had resulted in an actualized 31% growth.

On this news, MongoDB's stock price fell $28.59 per share, or 6.94%, to close at $383.42 per share on March 8, 2024.

Then, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB again announced significantly reduced growth projections for fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the reduction to its decision to change its sales incentive structure to reduce enrollment frictions, as well as purportedly unanticipated macroeconomic headwinds.

On this news, Mongo's stock price fell $73.94 per share, or 23.85%, to close at $236.06 per share on May 31, 2024.

