SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Nike, Inc. - NKE

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nike, Inc. ("Nike" or the "Company") (NYSE: NKE).

The class action concerns whether Nike and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 19, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Nike securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 27, 2022, Nike announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close. Nike announced that quarterly revenues declined 1% year-over-year and quarterly wholesale revenues declined 7% year-over-year.

On this news, the price of Nike Class B common stock fell $7.72 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $102.78 per share on June 28, 2022.

Then, on September 29, 2022, Nike reported its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. Nike reported that its net income declined 22% year-over-year and that diluted earnings per share similarly declined 20% year-over-year. Nike also reported a significant reduction in gross margin (down 220 basis points year-over-year) driven by the disposal of excess inventory—which was 44% higher than in the first quarter of 2022.

On this news, the price of Nike Class B common stock fell $12.21 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $83.12 per share on September 30, 2022.

On December 21, 2023, Nike reported its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results and held its related investor earnings call after market close. Matthew Friend, Nike's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), admitted that Nike's "total retail sales across the marketplace fell short of our expectations" and that Nike's digital platforms lost consumer traffic to competitors because of "higher promotional activity across the marketplace." Given these challenges, Friend revealed that Nike was "adjusting [its] channel growth plans for the remainder of the year" and "identifying opportunities across the company to deliver up to $2 billion in cumulative cost savings over the next 3 years."

On this news, the price of Nike Class B common stock fell $14.49 per share, or nearly 12%, to close at $108.04 per share on December 22, 2023.

Finally, on March 21, 2024, Nike announced its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, revealing a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment, a 3% year-over-year decline in Nike Digital revenue, and scant quarterly revenue growth of approximately 0.4% year-over-year in Nike Direct. On the related investor earnings call held that same day, CFO Friend revealed that Nike was "prudently planning for revenue in the first half of the fiscal year [2025] to be down low single digits" as the Company "shift[ed] [its] product portfolio toward newness and innovation."

On this news, the price of Nike Class B common stock fell $6.96 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $93.86 per share on March 22, 2024.

