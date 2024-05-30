SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCGN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ocugen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 10, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, Ocugen filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the United States ("U.S.") Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that, in connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, Ocugen identified certain accounting errors related to the application of U.S. GAAP to certain agreements with one of its business partners related to a collaboration agreement and that the Company's previously-issued audited consolidated financial statements for each fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 and its previously-issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the first three quarters in such years (the "Restated Periods"), as well as the associated earnings releases and investor presentations or other communications describing such financial statements, were materially misstated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon and will be restated. In additional, Ocugen indicated that it had determined that the errors resulted from the existence of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting that also existed during the Restated Periods and that its internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2023. As a result, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Accounting Officer concluded that the Ocugen's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2023.

On this news, Ocugen's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 10.38%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 2, 2024.

