SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Roblox Corporation - RBLX

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Roblox Corporation ("Roblox" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

You have until August 9, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Scotts securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 8, 2024, Roblox hosted its earnings call for the first quarter of 2024 and released its associated financial reports. The Company announced that it was reducing its previously-announced bookings guidance to $4.0 billion for 2024. It also announced bookings growth of only 19% for the first quarter of 2024. Roblox attributed the results to its digital economy, new purchasable items, and platform expansion.

On this news, Roblox's stock price fell $10.12 per share, or 24.96%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $30.42 per share on May 9, 2024.

