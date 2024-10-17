SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Spire Global, Inc. - SPIR

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spire Global, Inc. ("Symbotic" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPIR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Spire and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 21, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spire securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 14, 2024, after the market closed, Spire announced that it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was "reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition" regarding certain Space Services contracts and "related internal control matters." The Company disclosed that the "type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis" and "additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted."

On this news, Spire's stock price fell $3.41 per share, or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024.

