SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against United Parcel Service, Inc. - UPS

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against United Parcel Service, Inc. ("UPS" or the "Company") (NYSE: UPS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether UPS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 9, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired UPS securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 23, 2024, UPS announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, provided lower-than-expected guidance for the third quarter, and reduced its margin guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance to a shift in "U.S. volume mix both in terms of products and customer segmentation . . . toward value products."

On this news, UPS's stock price fell $17.50 per share, or 12.05%, to close at $127.68 per share on July 23, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP