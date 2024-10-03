SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. - VERV

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ("Verve" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERV). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Verve and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 28, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Verve securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 2, 2024, Verve Therapeutics issued a press release entitled "Verve Therapeutics Announces Updates on its PCSK9 Program." The press release disclosed that the Company was halting enrollment in the Heart-1 clinical trial of VERVE-101 as a treatment for patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). Verve cited an adverse event in an individual who had been dosed at 0.45 mg/kg of VERVE-101, stating that "at potentially therapeutic dose levels of VERVE-101, we have observed certain asymptomatic laboratory abnormalities, which we believe are attributable to the [lipid nanoparticle] delivery system."

On this news, Verve's stock price fell $4.47 per share, or 34.95%, to close at $8.32 per share on April 2, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP