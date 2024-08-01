SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - WBA

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WBA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Walgreens and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 10, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreens securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Among other items, Walgreens reported that "[a]djusted EPS was $0.63, down 36.6 percent on a constant currency basis compared to the year-ago quarter." The Company attributed its disappointing results and lowered guidance to "significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends."

On this news, Walgreens' stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 22.16%, to close at $12.19 per share on June 27, 2024.

