SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against XPEL, Inc. - XPEL

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPEL, Inc. ("XPEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XPEL).

The class action concerns whether XPEL and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 7, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired XPEL securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On May 2, 2024, XPEL announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting only 5% revenue growth year-over-year—well below analyst expectations. During a related earnings call hosted on the same day, XPEL's Chief Executive Officer Ryan Pape admitted that the Company had been losing customers in the aftermarket channel. On this news, XPEL's stock price fell $20.93 per share, or nearly 39%, to close at $32.86 per share on May 2, 2024.

