SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action on Behalf of the Shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II) - SUNL

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II) ("DexCom" or the "Company") (NYSE: SUNL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether the defendants have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 2, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlight Financial securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

A complaint has been filed alleging that the defendants engaged in a plan or scheme that, to the detriment of Sunlight Financial investors, enabled Sunlight Financial to originate and conceal from its investors a large pool of loans to unscrupulous solar panel installers of dubious credit quality, and a massive amount of funded but unsold mispriced solar loans that Cross River Bank warehoused "off balance sheet" – that is, loans for which Sunlight Financial retained full economic exposure until those loans were sold, but which were not reflected on Sunlight Financial's balance sheet.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP