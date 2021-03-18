SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Re-Opening of the Lead Plaintiff Process in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces the re-opening of the lead plaintiff process in the class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NTNX) pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Plaintiffs pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 1, 2018 and May 30, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified by the court, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nutanix misled investors about the health of its sales pipeline, customer base, and sales productivity. The truth of the poor state of the Company's sales prospects was partially revealed over the course of time, causing shares to tumble. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

