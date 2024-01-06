SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors in The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. - EL

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

06 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. ("Estee Lauder" or the "Company") (NYSE: EL).  Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.  

The investigation concerns whether Estee Lauder and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.   

[Click here for information about joining the class action]  

On November 2, 2022, Estee Lauder issued a press release announcing it was lowering its full year outlook for fiscal 2023.  Among other items, the Company announced net sales of $3.93 billion for its first quarter, a decline of 11% from $4.39 billion in the prior-year period, including negative impacts from foreign currency.  Additionally, organic net sales fell 5%.  Estee Lauder attributed these results to headwinds from the COVID-19 restrictions in China, supply chain disruptions and record-high inflation. 

On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $16.80 per share, or 8.13%, to close at $189.96 per share on November 2, 2022. 

Then, on February 2, 2023, Estee Lauder issued a press release announcing that it was again lowering its outlook for fiscal year 2023.  Despite the fact that emerging markets in other parts of Asia and the West delivered strong organic net sales growth, the Company blamed its lowered guidance on greater than anticipated challenges of COVID-19 restrictions in China. 

On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $19.63 per share, or 6.99%, over the following three trading sessions, to close at $261.17 per share on February 6, 2023. 

Finally, on May 3, 2023, Estee Lauder issued another press release announcing weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. 

On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $42.52 per share, or 17.34%, to close at $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.  

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.   

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Fisker Inc. - FSR

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Fisker Inc. - FSR

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fisker Inc. ("Fisker" or the "Company") (NYSE: FSR). Such investors are advised to...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dollar General Corporation - DG

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dollar General Corporation - DG

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar General" or the "Company") (NYSE: DG). Such...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.