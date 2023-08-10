SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. - ADER

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. ("26 Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether 26 Capital and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2021, 26 Capital entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Share Acquisition (the "Merger Agreement") with Tiger Resort Asia Ltd ("Tiger Resort"). According to 26 Capital, the purpose of the Merger Agreement was to facilitate 26 Capital's investment of up to $275 million in Okada Manila, a multi-billion dollar casino complex in the Philippines, with the goal of establishing a Nasdaq-listed holding company for Okada Manila. On February 2, 2023, 26 Capital sued Tiger Resort and its affiliates, alleging that they had "dragged their feet, making virtually no effort to move forward with the agreed Merger—in direct violation of [their] obligations under the Merger Agreement."

