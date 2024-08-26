SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. - FDMT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ("4D" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FDMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether 4D and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 17, 2024, 4D announced what it described as "positive initial interim 24-week landmark data from the Population Extension cohort of the PRISM Phase 2 Clinical Trial, which evaluated intravitreal 4D-150 in a broad wet AMD patient population." Notwithstanding the Company's positive characterization of the trial results, analysts were quick to raise questions, noting among other things that certain features of the trial "complicate [the] results in a broader population despite prior efficacy signals in more severe patients."

As investors reacted to the significance of the trial results, 4D's stock price fell $11.61 per share, or 43.4%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $15.14 per share on July 18, 2024.

