On June 15, 2018, Dongfang Press's The Paper reported that 1.95 million pieces of personal data, including real names, email addresses, and passwords, of users of 51job's online recruitment platform were available for sale on the dark web. On this news, 51job's American depositary receipt price fell sharply over the following two trading days.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-51job-inc---jobs-300668843.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

http://www.pomerantzlaw.com

