SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acelyrin, Inc. - SLRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acelyrin, Inc. ("Acelyrin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLRN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Acelyrin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 5, 2023, Acelyrin conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 30 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep, the Company's lead drug candidate, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. Specifically, izokibep failed to show statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo.

On this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

