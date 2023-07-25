SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADCT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 11, 2023, ADC "announced a voluntary pause in the enrollment of new patients in the Phase 2 LOTIS-9 clinical trial . . . evaluating ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) and rituximab (Lonca-R) in unfit or frail patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)." ADC advised that "[t]he voluntary action was taken by the Company after a recent review of aggregate data of the 40 patients enrolled in the trial and consultation with the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) which signaled potentially excessive respiratory-related events. These respiratory-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included seven Grade 5 fatal events and five Grade 3 or Grade 4 respiratory-related TEAEs. As per investigator assessment, eleven of the twelve events (including six of the seven Grade 5 fatal events) were individually assessed as unlikely or unrelated to study drug. Four out of the five Grade 3 or Grade 4 events have since resolved and the patients have completed treatment per protocol. The cause of these events remains under further investigation."

On this news, ADC's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 21.94%, to close at $1.85 per share on July 11, 2023.

