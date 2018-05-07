SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ADT Inc. - ADT

In January 2018, ADT conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing approximately 105 million shares of ADT common stock to the investing public priced at $14.00 per share. On March 15, 2018, ADT announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Contrary to analyst expectations, ADT reported an adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of $0.06 per share, excluding special items. Following this news, ADT's share price fell $1.28, or 12.54%, to close at $8.93 on March 15, 2018. Since the IPO, ADT's common stock price has fallen to below $9.00 per share, representing a decline of more than 35% from the IPO price.

