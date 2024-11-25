SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. - AISP

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ("Airship AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AISP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Airship AI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2024, Airship AI issued a press release reporting its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, Airship AI reported revenue of $2.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.9 million. In the press release, President Paul Allen stated that the Company "saw several large opportunities pushed out to FY 2025 or drastically cut due to budget challenges across several federal agencies" and that "the completion of the capital raise late in the quarter caused delays in bringing in several opportunities as the funds were needed to cover the cost of goods sold for those opportunities."

On this news, Airship AI's stock price fell $0.845 per share, or 22.87%, to close at $2.85 per share on November 15, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

