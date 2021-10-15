SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. - ALLO

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALLO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Allogene and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2021, post-market, Allogene issued a press release reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had placed a hold on the Company's clinical trials of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. The press release stated that the clinical hold "follows the Company's notification to the FDA of a chromosomal abnormality in an ALPHA2 study patient which was detected in a bone marrow biopsy undertaken to assess pancytopenia (low blood counts)" and that "[a] n investigation is underway to further characterize the observed abnormality, including any clinical relevance, evidence of clonal expansion, or potential relationship to gene editing. On this news, Allogene's stock price dropped sharply during intraday trading on October 8, 2021, damaging investors.

