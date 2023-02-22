SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alphabet Inc. - GOOG

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alphabet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 24, 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google subsidiary, accusing Google of illegally abusing its dominance in digital advertising and violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that "Google abuses its monopoly power to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing ad tech products in a search for higher quality, or lower cost, matches."

On this news, Alphabet's stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 1.98%, to close at $99.21 per share on January 24, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

