SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Electric Power Company Inc. - AEP

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Electric Power Company Inc. ("American Electric" or the "Company") (NYSE: AEP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether American Electric and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 21, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of Ohio's House Bill 6 ("HB6"), a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants. On July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported that AEP, a beneficiary of HB6, made significant financial contributions to politicians and organizations that supported HB6's passage. On this news, AEP's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2020.

