SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - APLS

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Apellis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APLS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Apellis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists issued a letter stating that physicians have reported multiple cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with Apellis's drug Syfovre, approved in February for geographic atrophy.

On this news, Apellis's stock price fell $32.04 per share, or 37.92%, to close at $52.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

