SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arvinas, Inc. - ARVN

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arvinas, Inc. ("Arvinas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARVN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arvinas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 19, 2024, Arvinas disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Arvinas and its partner, Pfizer, Inc., decided to postpone the projected completion date for their jointly conducted Phase 3 trial for the breast cancer therapy vepdegestrant "from November 2024 to January 2025, with top-line data anticipated in the first quarter of 2025."

On this news, Arvinas's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 19, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP